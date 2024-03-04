Pediatrician killed in Russian attack on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
A pediatrician was killed during the Russian attack on Odesa on March 2.
As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Odesa on March 2, Anna Cheban, who worked for many years as a pediatrician at the city's children's polyclinic No. 2, died. This was reported by the city authorities. reports UNN.
Details
"Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hanna Oleksiivna and to all those who have lost loved ones as a result of Russian aggression," the statement reads.
AddendumAddendum
Rescuers complete search operations in Odesa: 12 people were killed in a Russian strike.
By killing babies in their sleep, Russia shows disrespect for peace agreements - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry03.03.24, 22:27 • 35149 views