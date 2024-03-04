Pediatrician killed in Russian attack on Odesa

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Odesa on March 2, Anna Cheban, who worked for many years as a pediatrician at the city's children's polyclinic No. 2, died. This was reported by the city authorities. reports UNN.

"Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hanna Oleksiivna and to all those who have lost loved ones as a result of Russian aggression," the statement reads.

