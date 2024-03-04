Pashinsky case: court leaves businessman Tyshchenko in custody

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the preventive measure for businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in the case of former MP Serhiy Pashynsky on seizing oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. This decision was made on March 4 by the HACCU, according to UNN.

As UNN previously reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail. The suspect's lawyers filed an appeal against the court's decision.

"The appeals of the defense counsels shall be dismissed, and the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 13, 2024 shall be left unchanged," the decision reads.

The ruling comes into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to final appeal in cassation.

Recall

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

On February 27, Sergey Pashinsky said that he had been released on bail and was released.