Pashinsky case: court leaves businessman Tyshchenko in custody

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17878 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58549 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177205 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249430 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155249 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371665 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 58549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214458 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173972 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192494 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11846 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20763 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38388 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46122 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Pashinsky case: court leaves businessman Tyshchenko in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24223 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure for businessman Sergiy Tyshchenko in the case of former MP Sergiy Pashynsky on embezzlement of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

Pashinsky case: court leaves businessman Tyshchenko in custody

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the preventive measure for businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in the case of former MP Serhiy Pashynsky on seizing oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. This decision was made on March 4 by the HACCU, according to UNN

As UNN previously reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail. The suspect's lawyers filed an appeal against the court's decision.

"The appeals of the defense counsels shall be dismissed, and the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 13, 2024 shall be left unchanged," the decision reads.

The ruling comes into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to final appeal in cassation. 

Recall 

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

On February 27, Sergey Pashinsky said that he had been released on bail and was released. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90