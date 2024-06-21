Partner countries understand that territories in exchange for a ceasefire are not possible today, which is a good sign. They clearly state that this is not an adequate country, which definitely cannot return to the framework of international law. This was stated on the air of the telethon by adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details

In recent weeks, they have been constantly talking about negotiations that they are ready right away. But he made a very important statement and this statement will have significant consequences for making certain decisions in the capitals of other states, not only in Kiev, but also in the capitals of countries that are our partners. What is this statement? It is quite clear. Putin frankly says: "Look, we can start negotiations, but no withdrawal of Russian troops is impossible in any case. That is, in any case, we will remain in the occupied territories, because we attacked Ukraine for the sake of occupying its territory. Therefore, we can conduct any negotiations with you right today, it can be complex negotiations with Washington and with Kiev, with anyone, but only if you allow us to stay in the occupied territories. And accordingly, we will also set you other conditions that will somehow fix our victory - said Podolyak.

He noted that this is exactly what we need to take into account and our partners take it into account.

They also understand that territories in exchange for a cease-fire are not possible today. This is a good sign. I emphasize once again that all the statements of the Russian Federation today clearly state that this is an inadequate country, which definitely cannot return to the framework of international law. Therefore, there is no need to have these illusions that the Russian Federation can agree on something Podolyak added.

recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations on the end of the war in Ukraine,but Kiev needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions and declare a nuclear-free and non-aligned status.