Part of Ukraine will be subject to scheduled power outages on October 20 — how many groups will be without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On October 20, restrictions will be introduced for industry and consumers in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, October 20, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1 and 2 groups are planned to be disconnected, UNN reports.
How consumption restriction measures will be applied:
• 06:00 – 23:59 – power limitation schedules for industry in all regions of Ukraine;
• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1 to 2 groups) in some regions.
28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy19.10.26, 16:25 • 12954 views
The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.
When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please consume electricity sparingly
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 11 regions, 87 strikes in a week - Energy Ministry19.10.26, 11:19 • 4224 views