Part of the occupied Berdiansk was left without water

Part of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk was left without water due to an accident on the water supply system. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports.

Under the leadership of the racists, such situations occur one after another in the occupied city. According to the occupiers, this time the breakthrough occurred in the Berdivka water pipeline, which left part of the city without water supply, - Galitsyna noted.

Details

According to her, the occupiers do not say when the repair work will be completed.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region , the car of Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture in Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, exploded, killing him.