Part of the occupied Berdiansk was left without water

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77659 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106505 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149408 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249931 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174026 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165293 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32959 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42359 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36553 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60955 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54913 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225684 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237545 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224370 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54913 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113741 views
Part of the occupied Berdiansk was left without water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61265 views

A part of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk was left without water supply due to an accident on the water pipeline.

Part of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk was left without water due to an accident on the water supply system. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports.

Under the leadership of the racists, such situations occur one after another in the occupied city. According to the occupiers, this time the breakthrough occurred in the Berdivka water pipeline, which left part of the city without water supply,

- Galitsyna noted.

Details

According to her, the occupiers do not say when the repair work will be completed.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region , the car of Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture in Berdiansk penal colony No. 77, exploded, killing him.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising