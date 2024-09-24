Part of Kherson is without electricity due to enemy shelling

Part of Dniprovsky district in Kherson is without power supply due to enemy shelling . This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Another hostile attack led to emergency shutdowns of critical infrastructure facilities. As a result, part of Dniprovsky district of Kherson is without power," said Mrochko.

According to him, experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage. They will be able to start emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

"We will announce the restoration of power supply in Dniprovskyi district later," he summarized.

