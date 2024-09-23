Russians attack ambulance from a drone in Kherson region: paramedic and driver injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114136 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185203 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146936 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180908 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 56759 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 47673 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 75064 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 49165 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 45119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196575 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146662 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146165 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150523 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158222 views
Russians attack ambulance from a drone in Kherson region: paramedic and driver injured

Kyiv

 14294 views

In Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance. A 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old driver were injured and suffered blast injuries and contusions.

In Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in the morning, injuring a 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old driver, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russians attacked an ambulance from a drone near Romashkove in the Bilozerska community. The vehicle was damaged due to the explosives dropped from the UAV. A 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They suffered explosive injuries and contusions

- RMA said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for medical care.

Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours23.09.24, 08:49 • 19184 views

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

