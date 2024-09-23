Russians attack ambulance from a drone in Kherson region: paramedic and driver injured

In Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in the morning, injuring a 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old driver, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russians attacked an ambulance from a drone near Romashkove in the Bilozerska community. The vehicle was damaged due to the explosives dropped from the UAV. A 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They suffered explosive injuries and contusions - RMA said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for medical care.

