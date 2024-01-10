Parliament plans to consider draft law on mobilization in first reading tomorrow - MPs

Tomorrow, January 11, the Verkhovna Rada may consider in the first reading the draft law on mobilization with the recommendations of the relevant committee. UNN reports this with reference to MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The leader of the Coalition, David Arakhamia, has just announced from the rostrum of the Parliament that tomorrow there will be a first reading of the draft law on mobilization. As I wrote - the first reading with the proposals of the Committee - Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

In his turn, Oleksiy Honcharenko noted in Telegram that this does not mean that the bill will be adopted tomorrow.

"This means that it will be sent back for revision for the second reading," Honcharenko said.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has postponed its decision on the draft law on mobilizationto January 10.

Earlier it was reported that five versions of the draft law on mobilization, the government's and 4 alternative versions, have already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska reportedthat the government's draft law on mobilization needs to be significantly revised. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers .

Also, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization.