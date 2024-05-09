Parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov - MP

The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, while Kubrakov himself and the prime minister were absent from the meeting, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. The vote was 272 in favor. The Deputy Prime Minister was not present in the hall. Neither was the Prime Minister - Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Draft resolution on Kubrakov's dismissal submitted to the Verkhovna Rada