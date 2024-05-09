Parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the posts of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development with 272 votes in favor, while Kubrakov and the prime minister were absent from the meeting.
The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, while Kubrakov himself and the prime minister were absent from the meeting, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday, UNN reports.
The Parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. The vote was 272 in favor. The Deputy Prime Minister was not present in the hall. Neither was the Prime Minister
Draft resolution on Kubrakov's dismissal submitted to the Verkhovna Rada09.05.24, 09:19 • 19267 views