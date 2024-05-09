Draft resolution on Kubrakov's dismissal submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing data on the parliament's website.

Details

The draft resolution on the dismissal of Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine was registered under No. 11248 of May 9.

Among the group of initiators of the project is the chairman of the mono-majority, David Arakhamia.

The draft is currently being worked on by the committee.

For information

Alexander Kubrakov became a people's deputy of Ukraine in 2019. In the same year he headed the State Agency of Highways of Ukraine. On May 20, 2021, he was appointed Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine. On December 1, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.