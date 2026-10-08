French Finance Minister Roland Lescure invited the United Kingdom to "return fully" to the EU. This came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated in the Labour Party's forthcoming election manifesto that a second referendum on Brexit was "possible." UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Details

Lescure said that remaining in the bloc involves some difficulties, but allows member states to better address the problems facing the world.

Last week, Burnham said that the United Kingdom needed to "consider the options," ranging from staying as it is, returning to the customs union or single market, or returning "fully."

Asked about the British prime minister's comments, Lescure told the BBC: "The British people made their decision, and that is obviously their absolute right, and if they are ready to return, they will have to decide."

"But what I can say to them is: come back at any time," the French minister said.

Burnham recently warned that the EU's planned rules to assist European manufacturers would harm the United Kingdom.

The British prime minister expressed concern about how the planned "Made In Europe" program could affect British industry and supply chains.

The proposals are aimed at protecting EU industry from Chinese competitors by giving companies within the bloc priority in government contracts and subsidies. The EU automotive industry called for the United Kingdom to be included in order to prevent disruptions to its own supply chains.

Asked about the possibility of the United Kingdom not being included in the program, Lescure replied: "Come back, and you will be at the negotiating table, and together we will discuss all these things."

Britain’s automotive industry has found itself facing a “difficult choice” between the Chinese and EU markets