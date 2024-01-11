Papua New Guinea declares a state of emergency after mass riots

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 99368 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111347 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141253 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138401 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171801 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283441 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178232 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43486 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32237 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65444 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33942 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53451 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 99278 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53495 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141251 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106999 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106984 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123077 views
Actual
Papua New Guinea declares a state of emergency after mass riots

Papua New Guinea declares a state of emergency after mass riots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24136 views

A state of emergency was declared in Papua New Guinea after violent riots over a pay cut for civil servants left 16 people dead. Prime Minister Marape deployed more than 1,000 troops to restore order.

Yesterday in Papua New Guinea, a rally of civil servants protesting against salary cuts turned violent, with shops looted and cars and buildings set on fire. The looting led to the deaths of at least 16 people, so on Thursday, Prime Minister James Marape declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby. This was reported by UNN with reference to the New Zealand Herald.

Details

A state of emergency has been declared in Papua New Guinea amid deadly unrest.

More than 1,000 troops are on standby "to intervene where necessary

 Prime Minister James Marape said on Thursday.

After civil servants, including the police and army, went on strike over wages, violence erupted in the evening of January 10, with cars and supermarkets set on fire and looted.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, at least 16 people were killed in the country's capital, Port Moresby, as well as in the city of Le.

Help

Papua New Guinea, a country of 10 million people, is the most populous country in the South Pacific after Australia. Against the backdrop of his country's economic downturn, which has led to high levels of inflation and unemployment, the government has faced increasing pressure and public outrage from many social groups.

The unrest was sparked after police and other civil servants staged a protest strike outside parliament on Wednesday after discovering that their salaries had been cut by 50% in recent paychecks.

Image

In response, Prime Minister James Marape said the pay cuts were a mistake due to a computer glitch that caused up to $100 (£78) to be deducted from civil servants' salaries. He said the administrative error would be corrected during next month's payments, the BBC reports.

Ukrhydroenergo prepares lawsuits against Russia for the destruction of Kakhovka HPP and attacks on infrastructure11.01.24, 13:51 • 25494 views

Call for the resignation of the head of government

Six members of parliament have resigned from the Papua New Guinea government. They are Sir Puka Temu, David Arore, James Donald, Maso Hewabi, Keith Iduhu and James Nomane.

Chauve MP James Nomane and Hiri-Koiari MP Keith Iduhu announced their resignations via social media.

Both blamed Prime Minister Marape for the unrest in Port Moresby, which is now spreading to other parts of the country.

Nomane and Iduhu are members of Marape's ruling Pangu party and have called on him to resign.

Iduhu accused Marape of not responding to complaints raised by the PNG police and military.

I join the call of my fellow MPs to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister, who has completely destroyed our social values and well-being

- he said.

Recall

An earthquake occurred in North Korea near the nuclear test site.

Iranian military seizes oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

Also UNN reported that New Zealand fisherman Will Fransen survived almost a day in the ocean, after falling overboard of his boat. He was rescued thanks to a reflected watch signal and attentive fishermen who were sailing a boat near Major Island, New Zealand.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising