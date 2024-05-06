Panama elects new president who promises economic reforms and changes in migration policy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97946 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156873 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252863 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174699 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165860 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227218 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31721 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28358 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35231 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28665 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238821 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225506 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97946 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69647 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113407 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114280 views
Panama elects new president who promises economic reforms and changes in migration policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27436 views

Jose Raul Mulino won the presidential election in Panama, promising economic reforms, public works projects, and measures to address migration and crime.

Panama has elected a new president who promises changes in the economy and migration policy. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

José Raul Mulino, known for his investment plans, became the country's new head of state, defeating his rivals in the election.

During the campaign, Mulino drew attention to a number of problems faced by Panama, such as economic difficulties, problems with criminal gangs, and mass migration to the United States. He promised to attract foreign investors and launch public works projects to improve the situation.

Despite some attempts by his competitors, Mulino was able to win a convincing victory, gaining the support of the voters. Thus, after counting 87% of the votes, Mulino was declared the winner with 34% of the votes, outpacing his closest competitor.

During his victory phone call, Mulino promised to seek national unity and launch economic stimulus programs, including public works projects and attracting foreign investors. His goal is to achieve nominal economic growth of 7%.

Add

Mulino is expected to assume the presidency on July 1 and begin work on implementing his promises.

27.03.23, 09:30 • 475309 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
panamaPanama
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising