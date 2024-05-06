Panama elects new president who promises economic reforms and changes in migration policy

Panama has elected a new president who promises changes in the economy and migration policy. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

José Raul Mulino, known for his investment plans, became the country's new head of state, defeating his rivals in the election.

During the campaign, Mulino drew attention to a number of problems faced by Panama, such as economic difficulties, problems with criminal gangs, and mass migration to the United States. He promised to attract foreign investors and launch public works projects to improve the situation.

Despite some attempts by his competitors, Mulino was able to win a convincing victory, gaining the support of the voters. Thus, after counting 87% of the votes, Mulino was declared the winner with 34% of the votes, outpacing his closest competitor.

During his victory phone call, Mulino promised to seek national unity and launch economic stimulus programs, including public works projects and attracting foreign investors. His goal is to achieve nominal economic growth of 7%.

Add

Mulino is expected to assume the presidency on July 1 and begin work on implementing his promises.