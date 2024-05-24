Over UAH 554 billion allocated from the budget for defense in four months - Ministry of Finance

In January-April 2024 , the state budget allocated UAH 554.7 billion to the security and defense sector. This is 58.6% of the total expenditures. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of state budget expenditures. Thus, in January-April 2024, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 554.7 billion, or 58.6% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget - the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Telegram.

As noted, UAH 146.6 billion was spent on defense in April.

The funds were allocated to:

financial support for military personnel, rank-and-file and senior officers, and police officers;

purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, food;



medical support;



and other types of expenses to support the activities of relevant bodies and formations.



The amount of spending on the defense and security sector is growing significantly, the Ministry of Finance does not rule out budget revision