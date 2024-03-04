Over the two years of war, the Government has raised over UAH 892 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17729 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43928 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213820 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192037 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177052 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249407 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155227 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371661 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16461 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57916 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213748 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191977 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11746 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20679 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21231 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38021 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45769 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over the two years of war, the Government has raised over UAH 892 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26419 views

The Government of Ukraine raised over UAH 34 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds in January-February 2024, exceeding the redemption volume by more than UAH 20 billion.

Over the two years of war, the Government has raised over UAH 892 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds

According to the NBU Depository , in the first two months of 2024, the Government of Ukraine raised UAH 34,845.2 billion, USD 477.3 million, and EUR 414.3 million from bonds. USD and EUR 514.2 million from the placement of bonds. At the same time, it spent UAH 10,189.4 billion, USD 548.5 million, and EUR 555 million on repayment of domestic government bonds. USD and 555.5 million euros, UNN reports.

Details

In January-February 2024, the Ministry of Finance's borrowings on the domestic debt market exceeded the repayments on domestic government bonds by UAH 20,118.1 million in equivalent, in particular, in February - by UAH 796.4 million in equivalent. The rollover of investments in domestic government bonds in this period amounted to 118% in all currencies at the official exchange rate.

In total, from the beginning of the full-scale war until February 29, 2024, the government raised UAH 589,020.9 million, USD 6,094.6 million, and EUR 2,277.7 million at primary auctions. The government raised UAH 439,561.3 million, USD 6,684.2 million, and EUR 2,227.3 million at primary auctions, and UAH 439,561.3 million, USD 6,684.2 million, and EUR 1,806.2 million were allocated for repayment of domestic government bonds. USD 6,684.2 million and EUR 1,806.1 million.

The share of non-performing loans in banks decreased slightly - NBU04.03.24, 15:26 • 21176 views

These figures were made possible, in part, because the NBU allowed banks to cover up to 50% of their total required reserves with benchmark government bonds and because non-residents were able to transfer abroad funds received from paying interest on government bonds after April 1, 2023.

For its part, the government offers rates on domestic government bonds at market levels. In February 2024, the maximum yield on domestic government bonds placed at auctions was 18.50% p.a. in hryvnia, 4.66% p.a. in US dollars, and 3.25% p.a. in euros.

Diya has four new military bonds with different interest rates: Zaliznyi Port, Askania-Nova, Dzhankoi and Kerch25.01.24, 19:28 • 107876 views

As of March 1, 2024, the largest volume of these securities was concentrated by primary dealer banks.

Instead, the second largest portfolio belongs to military bonds held by Ukrainian citizens and businesses.

UAH 51,886.9 million, or 29.2% of the total amount of purchased hryvnia military government bonds (as of February 1 - UAH 45,684.1 million, or 28.6%);

USD 1,187.3 million, or 51.6% of the total volume of military government bonds denominated in USD. As of February 1, the total amount of the government bonds denominated in USD was $1,119.2 million, or 53.8%;

EUR 106.2 million, or 17.5% of the total volume of Euro-denominated domestic government bonds (as of February 1, EUR 108.4108.4 million, or 17.1%).

Today, the total amount of military bonds held by individuals and legal entities is UAH 101.4 billion in equivalent, which is almost 2.3 times higher than the amount as of March 1, 2023.

13.10.23, 23:21 • 370198 views

As of March 1, 2024, the volume of military domestic government bonds held by non-residents amounted to UAH 15,862.3 million, USD 24.2 million and EUR 0.1 million, more than doubling to UAH 43.4 billion in equivalent over the year (compared to March 1, 2023).

In February 2024, the Ministry of Finance redeemed military government bonds worth almost EUR 304.0 million.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90