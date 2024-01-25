Diya has four new military bonds with different interest rates: Zaliznyi Port, Askania-Nova, Dzhankoi and Kerch

Four new registered military bonds were launched in the Diia app: Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch. This was reported by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his official telegram channel, UNN reports.

Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch Have you missed these places? So do I. That's why we're launching four new bonds in Diia. Buy them, contribute to the victory, and then get your money back with interest. - Fedorov announced the sale.

Details

It is noted that the new military bonds have different interest rates.

Iron Port: interest rate from 16.25%, maturity date - 05.06.2024

- Ascania-Nova: interest rate from 16.50%, maturity date - 11/20/2024

- Jankoi: interest rate from 17.96%, maturity date - 23.07.2025

- Kerch: interest rate from 18.00%, maturity date - 15.10.2025

Fedorov emphasized that military bonds are an opportunity to support the Ukrainian economy and army and make your money work.

Ukrainians do not pay any commissions or additional fees for buying bonds.

Invest in our victory and long-awaited de-occupation. - Fedorov urged,

Recall

The last time the Diya app launched the New Kakhovka military bond in late June. At the time, the initiative was aimed at helping to eliminate the consequences of the Kakhovka dam explosion and support the country's economy,