Diya has four new military bonds with different interest rates: Zaliznyi Port, Askania-Nova, Dzhankoi and Kerch
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched four new military bonds in the Diia app with different interest rates and maturities to support the economy and the army. The bonds do not include any additional fees or commissions for buyers.
Four new registered military bonds were launched in the Diia app: Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch.
Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch Have you missed these places? So do I. That's why we're launching four new bonds in Diia. Buy them, contribute to the victory, and then get your money back with interest.
It is noted that the new military bonds have different interest rates.
Iron Port: interest rate from 16.25%, maturity date - 05.06.2024
- Ascania-Nova: interest rate from 16.50%, maturity date - 11/20/2024
- Jankoi: interest rate from 17.96%, maturity date - 23.07.2025
- Kerch: interest rate from 18.00%, maturity date - 15.10.2025
Fedorov emphasized that military bonds are an opportunity to support the Ukrainian economy and army and make your money work.
Ukrainians do not pay any commissions or additional fees for buying bonds.
Invest in our victory and long-awaited de-occupation.
The last time the Diya app launched the New Kakhovka military bond in late June. At the time, the initiative was aimed at helping to eliminate the consequences of the Kakhovka dam explosion and support the country's economy,