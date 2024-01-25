ukenru
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Diya has four new military bonds with different interest rates: Zaliznyi Port, Askania-Nova, Dzhankoi and Kerch

Diya has four new military bonds with different interest rates: Zaliznyi Port, Askania-Nova, Dzhankoi and Kerch

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched four new military bonds in the Diia app with different interest rates and maturities to support the economy and the army. The bonds do not include any additional fees or commissions for buyers.

Four new registered military bonds were launched in the Diia app: Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch. This was reported by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his official telegram channel, UNN reports.

Zaliznyi Port, Askania Nova, Dzhankoi, and Kerch Have you missed these places? So do I. That's why we're launching four new bonds in Diia. Buy them, contribute to the victory, and then get your money back with interest.

- Fedorov announced the sale.

Details

It is noted that the new military bonds have different interest rates.

Iron Port: interest rate from 16.25%, maturity date - 05.06.2024

- Ascania-Nova: interest rate from 16.50%, maturity date - 11/20/2024

- Jankoi: interest rate from 17.96%, maturity date - 23.07.2025

- Kerch: interest rate from 18.00%, maturity date - 15.10.2025

Fedorov emphasized that military bonds are an opportunity to support the Ukrainian economy and army and make your money work.

Ukrainians do not pay any commissions or additional fees for buying bonds.

Invest in our victory and long-awaited de-occupation. 

- Fedorov urged,

Recall

The last time the Diya app launched the New Kakhovka military bond in late June.  At the time, the initiative was  aimed at helping to eliminate the consequences of the Kakhovka dam explosion and support the country's economy,

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomy

