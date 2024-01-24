More than 10 thousand Ukrainian sailors received qualification documents thanks to Diia - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, more than 10,000 Ukrainian seafarers have received qualification documents through the Diia app, dismantling the previously corrupt certification process. In addition, new maritime services are being developed to fight corruption.
More than 10 thousand Ukrainian sailors have received qualification documents through the Diia app. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In total, more than 10 thousand seafarers used the service over the 5 months of its operation, and more than 11,300 qualification documents were issued for them
According to Fedorov, the process of seafarers' certification was one of the most complicated and corrupt in the country. The register of documents used to be controlled by third parties, and the organizers of the scheme earned up to $150 million a year.
Fedorov announces "eBaby for Business" in "Diia"09.01.24, 10:29 • 101153 views
Instead, when Diya introduced services for seafarers, it allowed us to completely reboot the industry.
Addendum
Also , the Minister of Digital Transformation announced new services for seafarers to fight corruption.
We are currently developing other services for seafarers. In the coming months, you will be able to order a Seafarer's Record Book on the Diia portal with a convenient payment and delivery method
Recall
In June last year, Diya introduced a feature that allows seafarers to submit an application without visiting government agencies.
The data will be verified by the Shipping Administration and entered into the State Register of Seafarers' Documents.