More than 10 thousand Ukrainian sailors received qualification documents thanks to Diia - Fedorov

More than 10 thousand Ukrainian sailors have received qualification documents through the Diia app. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In total, more than 10 thousand seafarers used the service over the 5 months of its operation, and more than 11,300 qualification documents were issued for them - the post says.

According to Fedorov, the process of seafarers' certification was one of the most complicated and corrupt in the country. The register of documents used to be controlled by third parties, and the organizers of the scheme earned up to $150 million a year.

Instead, when Diya introduced services for seafarers, it allowed us to completely reboot the industry.

Addendum

Also , the Minister of Digital Transformation announced new services for seafarers to fight corruption.

We are currently developing other services for seafarers. In the coming months, you will be able to order a Seafarer's Record Book on the Diia portal with a convenient payment and delivery method - Fedorov summarized.

Recall

In June last year, Diya introduced a feature that allows seafarers to submit an application without visiting government agencies.

The data will be verified by the Shipping Administration and entered into the State Register of Seafarers' Documents.