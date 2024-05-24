Over the past day, the enemy shelled 13 settlements of the right-bank Kherson region, including Kherson, a woman was wounded - RMA

Over the past day, the enemy shelled 13 settlements in the right-bank Kherson region, including Kherson. As a result of the shelling, we know of one victim who suffered minor injuries, most of them acute stress reaction. This was reported by the spokesman of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Tolokonnikov during a briefing, UNN reports .

Yesterday alone, Russians shelled 13 settlements in the right-bank Kherson region, including Kherson. Osukarivka, Zolota Balka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Stanislav are under constant fire, and Kozatske were shelled. As of today, one casualty has been reported - an 83-year-old woman in Mykilske village who sustained minor injuries, mostly acute stress reaction. She was provided with outpatient care on the spot, - Tolokonnikov said.

He added that yesterday at about 10 p.m., Russians dropped guided bombs on the Tyahyn community.

Fortunately, there were no casualties there. Infrastructure and houses are constantly being destroyed. Yesterday, 11 houses were damaged by enemy shelling, - Tolokonnikov added.

In Kherson region , 11 private houses were damaged as a result of hostile attack. A cultural institution was also hit.