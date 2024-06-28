Over the last day, the enemy fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region: 2 civilians were wounded

Over the past day, the occupiers fired 324 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, 160 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were used to attack Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Mala Tokmachka. Six attacks with rocket and artillery systems caused damage in Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, the enemy forces fired 150 artillery shells at the territories of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Add

Over the day, 7 reports of residential buildings being destroyed as a result of these attacks were received. In addition, two people (a man and a woman) were injured during an enemy attack in the Pohlopil district.

An 11-year-old boy drowned in Zaporizhzhia