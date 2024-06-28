$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50579 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 57091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80251 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166689 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213270 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131924 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361534 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180086 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148752 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197501 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Over the last day, the enemy fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region: 2 civilians were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27159 views

Over the past day, enemy troops fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 160 unmanned aerial vehicles and 150 artillery shells, wounding 2 civilians and damaging residential buildings.

Over the last day, the enemy fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region: 2 civilians were wounded

Over the past day, the occupiers fired 324 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, 160 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were used to attack Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Mala Tokmachka. Six attacks with rocket and artillery systems caused damage in Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, the enemy forces fired 150 artillery shells at the territories of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Add

Over the day, 7 reports of residential buildings being destroyed as a result of these attacks were received. In addition, two people (a man and a woman) were injured during an enemy attack in the Pohlopil district.

An 11-year-old boy drowned in Zaporizhzhia26.06.24, 18:15 • 22618 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
