What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Over 3 thousand Ukrainians have been sent to European clinics for treatment since the beginning of the full-scale war

Over 3 thousand Ukrainians have been sent to European clinics for treatment since the beginning of the full-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62851 views

More than 3,000 Ukrainians have received medical care in European clinics since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which covers 22 countries.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 3,000 Ukrainian patients have been sent to European clinics for medical care. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Details

As noted, patients received assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukrainians were taken for treatment to medical facilities in 22 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Support is also provided by the European Medical Evacuation Center in Rzeszów, Poland, where patients receive round-the-clock medical care.  The center serves as a hub for the redirection of patients who have been transported from Ukraine to Poland by land and who will be transported from there to hospitals across Europe.    

"We cannot turn our backs on the horrors Ukrainians are forced to face every day. As Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, emergency aid is more important than ever. Today we mark an important milestone - more than 3,000 Ukrainian patients have been transferred to hospitals across Europe," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

"As we have always said, Ukraine and its people can count on the EU's support for as long as they need it," said EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

Humanitarian plan for 2024: Vereshchuk urges UN to continue supporting Ukrainian civilians15.01.24, 14:51 • 23340 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

