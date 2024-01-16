Over 3 thousand Ukrainians have been sent to European clinics for treatment since the beginning of the full-scale war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 3,000 Ukrainian patients have been sent to European clinics for medical care. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Details

As noted, patients received assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukrainians were taken for treatment to medical facilities in 22 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Support is also provided by the European Medical Evacuation Center in Rzeszów, Poland, where patients receive round-the-clock medical care. The center serves as a hub for the redirection of patients who have been transported from Ukraine to Poland by land and who will be transported from there to hospitals across Europe.

"We cannot turn our backs on the horrors Ukrainians are forced to face every day. As Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, emergency aid is more important than ever. Today we mark an important milestone - more than 3,000 Ukrainian patients have been transferred to hospitals across Europe," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

"As we have always said, Ukraine and its people can count on the EU's support for as long as they need it," said EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

