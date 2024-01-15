Humanitarian plan for 2024: Vereshchuk urges UN to continue supporting Ukrainian civilians

Today, the UN Office in Geneva is working to finalize the humanitarian response plan for Ukraine for 2024. At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the TOT of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized the importance of supporting the civilian population. She posted the video on her telegram channel, UNN reports.

It is important that we, as a government, understand that we can rely on you. That we know what the UN organization or any other organization is going to do at the moment. We have great hope in you, in the humanitarian plan that we are approving today. It will definitely work in 2024 if we continue to believe in what we are doing - Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Details

According to Vereshchuk, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been stabilized and is under control thanks to the work of humanitarian operators.

However, she said it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, as the enemy is counting on the exhaustion of the civilian population, knowing that they cannot do anything to us on the military front. She called for continued support for civilian Ukrainians, both internally displaced people and refugees who have fled the war abroad.

