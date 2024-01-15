ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Humanitarian plan for 2024: Vereshchuk urges UN to continue supporting Ukrainian civilians

Humanitarian plan for 2024: Vereshchuk urges UN to continue supporting Ukrainian civilians

Kyiv  •  UNN

UN and Ukraine discuss humanitarian plan until 2024. Vereshchuk emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukrainian civilians.

Today, the UN Office in Geneva is working to finalize the humanitarian response plan for Ukraine for 2024. At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the TOT of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized the importance of supporting the civilian population. She posted the video on her telegram channel, UNN reports.

It is important that we, as a government, understand that we can rely on you. That we know what the UN organization or any other organization is going to do at the moment. We have great hope in you, in the humanitarian plan that we are approving today. It will definitely work in 2024 if we continue to believe in what we are doing

- Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Details

According to Vereshchuk, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been stabilized and is under control thanks to the work of humanitarian operators.

However, she said it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, as the enemy is counting on the exhaustion of the civilian population, knowing that they cannot do anything to us on the military front. She called for continued support for civilian Ukrainians, both internally displaced people and refugees who have fled the war abroad.

UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians15.01.24, 11:44 • 33478 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

