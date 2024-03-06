Over 1000 Ukrainian families have already purchased new housing under the compensation program for homes destroyed by war

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17640 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43702 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191694 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249387 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155210 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173147 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191694 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11673 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20622 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21178 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37806 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45564 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over 1000 Ukrainian families have already purchased new housing under the compensation program for homes destroyed by war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63535 views

More than 1,000 Ukrainian families have already used the compensation certificates to purchase new housing since the launch of the program for destroyed housing earlier this year.

Over 1000 Ukrainian families have already purchased new housing under the compensation program for homes destroyed by war

More than 1,000 Ukrainian families have already used the certificates to buy new housing since the launch of the program to compensate them for their war-damaged homes earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian families have already purchased new housing under the compensation program

- Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

The compensation program for completely destroyed housing was actually launched earlier this year. "Over the past two months, we have seen a stable trend in the number of applications - today it is almost 11,000. The mechanics are now in place: the commission processes the application, calculates the amount of compensation and generates a certificate. After being notified of the certificate, you can choose a new home," he said.

As for those who have already purchased a new home:

- Most people bought housing in Kyiv region. This is followed by Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions. Most applicants choose new housing within their region.

- The average amount of the certificate is UAH 1.8 million.

- The vast majority of housing certificate holders - 75% - choose apartments, and only a quarter choose private houses.

The certificate is valid for 5 years. It can be used to buy an apartment, house, or invest in real estate that is only under construction.

Addendum

In January 2024, it also became possible to apply for compensation in the form of funds that can be used to rebuild a private house on one's own land plot. Over 600 people have applied for compensation since then, Kubrakov added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Chernihiv
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90