OVA: Russian missile attack in Prykarpattia region causes a downing, fire started due to debris

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a rocket attack by Russian troops caused a small fire on the roofs of outbuildings, the fire has already been extinguished, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk said on Thursday, UNN reports .

"Today at dawn, the enemy again launched missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. Air defense was operating in different regions of the country. Unfortunately, there are hits in some cities," the head of the JMA noted.

During the morning alert, our defenders of the sky shot down an enemy target in the region. The falling debris caused a minor fire on the roofs of outbuildings. Thanks to the prompt work of our rescuers, the fire was extinguished - Onyshchuk said.

According to her, "fortunately, there were no casualties or significant damage.

