"Our policy has not changed": the Pentagon responded to the lack of permission for strikes in response to attacks from the territory of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A Pentagon official confirmed the US policy of providing Ukraine with defensive capabilities to protect its sovereign territory, when asked about the lack of permission to launch retaliatory strikes and respond to attacks from Russian territory.
As the Secretary highlighted, you know, our policy hasn't changed. We are focused on providing Ukraine with capabilities that it needs to defend itself within Ukraine - Ukrainian sovereign territory
"And so, you know, we understand that. We're going to continue to have those conversations with our Ukrainian partners, as well as our international allies and partners, when it comes to the kinds of capabilities, to include air defense, that Ukraine needs to defend itself. So I'm - I'm just going to leave it there," the Pentagon official said.
According to him, "the strategic intent here is enabling Ukraine to defend itself and defend its sovereign territory."
"So, you know, if - if and when we have anything to - else to provide on that, we certainly will, but I'm just going to leave it there," Ryder concluded.
