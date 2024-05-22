ukenru
"Our policy has not changed": the Pentagon responded to the lack of permission for strikes in response to attacks from the territory of Russia

"Our policy has not changed": the Pentagon responded to the lack of permission for strikes in response to attacks from the territory of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20525 views

A Pentagon official confirmed the US policy of providing Ukraine with defensive capabilities to protect its sovereign territory, when asked about the lack of permission to launch retaliatory strikes and respond to attacks from Russian territory.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder confirmed the US policy of providing Ukraine with the ability to protect its sovereign territory. He said this at a briefing when asked about the lack of permission to strike back and respond to attacks from the territory of Russia, writes UNN.

As the Secretary highlighted, you know, our policy hasn't changed. We are focused on providing Ukraine with capabilities that it needs to defend itself within Ukraine - Ukrainian sovereign territory

- Ryder responded to a request to explain why the Ukrainians cannot use these capabilities to launch a retaliatory strike and respond to attacks from the territory of Russia, given the voiced position of the US Secretary of Defense regarding strikes on targets in Russia with the help of American weapons.

"And so, you know, we understand that. We're going to continue to have those conversations with our Ukrainian partners, as well as our international allies and partners, when it comes to the kinds of capabilities, to include air defense, that Ukraine needs to defend itself. So I'm - I'm just going to leave it there," the Pentagon official said.

According to him, "the strategic intent here is enabling Ukraine to defend itself and defend its sovereign territory."

"So, you know, if - if and when we have anything to - else to provide on that, we certainly will, but I'm just going to leave it there," Ryder concluded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

