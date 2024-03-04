$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17605 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43620 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221712 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249382 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155206 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Moldova to discuss Transnistria issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43266 views

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will soon visit Moldova to discuss the resolution of the Transnistrian problem and confidence building between the parties for the benefit of all people living on both sides of the Dniester.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Moldova to discuss Transnistria issue

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister Jan Borg intends to visit Moldova in the near future. The organization continues to demand a settlement based on the special status of Transnistria within Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta, UNN reports.

Details

In the near future, the Chairman-in-Office plans to visit the Republic of Moldova, where he will work to build trust and stability between the parties for the benefit of all people living on both sides of the Dniester

said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta.

Malta said it welcomed the dialogue between the parties. It is noted that the last meeting in the "one plus one" format took place on January 16. Malta also welcomes that the parties "have consistently reaffirmed their commitment to a settlement... exclusively through peaceful means".

russia cannot be a peacemaker: the foreign ministry responds to the appeal of unrecognized transnistria to russia28.02.24, 22:40 • 30942 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Transnistria
Moldova
