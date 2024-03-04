OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Moldova to discuss Transnistria issue

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister Jan Borg intends to visit Moldova in the near future. The organization continues to demand a settlement based on the special status of Transnistria within Moldova. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta, UNN reports.

Details

In the near future, the Chairman-in-Office plans to visit the Republic of Moldova, where he will work to build trust and stability between the parties for the benefit of all people living on both sides of the Dniester said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta.

Malta said it welcomed the dialogue between the parties. It is noted that the last meeting in the "one plus one" format took place on January 16. Malta also welcomes that the parties "have consistently reaffirmed their commitment to a settlement... exclusively through peaceful means".

