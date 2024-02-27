Orban refuses to honor Navalny's memory and calls him a chauvinist

Viktor Orban and other politicians of the ruling party did not want to stand for a minute of silence in memory of Alexei Navalny. The Hungarian prime minister called him a chauvinist for his remarks about Georgians. This is reported by AFP, UNN writes .

Details

It is noted that Orban, government ministers and lawmakers from the ruling Fidesz party remained seated when opposition MP Bence Tordai asked everyone to stand for a minute of silence in memory of Navalny.

The Hungarian prime minister thanked the government's party groups "for their coolness in the Navalny case." In addition, Orban called the deceased Russian oppositionist a chauvinist for his statements about Georgians.

Chauvinists do not deserve respect in the Hungarian parliament, and those who called Georgians "rodents" during the Russian-Georgian war will not be honored, - he said, referring to Navalny's words in 2008, for which he later apologized.

Orban also added: "However, may he rest in peace.

Recall

On February 16, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.