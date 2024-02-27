$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38413 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147629 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88965 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 318767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236930 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252913 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372440 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Orban refuses to honor Navalny's memory and calls him a chauvinist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25225 views

Orban refused to honor Navalny with a minute of silence and called him a chauvinist for his past statements about Georgians.

Orban refuses to honor Navalny's memory and calls him a chauvinist

Viktor Orban and other politicians of the ruling party did not want to stand for a minute of silence in memory of Alexei Navalny. The Hungarian prime minister called him a chauvinist for his remarks about Georgians. This is reported by AFP, UNN writes .

Details

It is noted that Orban, government ministers and lawmakers from the ruling Fidesz party remained seated when opposition MP Bence Tordai asked everyone to stand for a minute of silence in memory of Navalny.

The Hungarian prime minister thanked the government's party groups "for their coolness in the Navalny case." In addition, Orban called the deceased Russian oppositionist a chauvinist for his statements about Georgians.

Chauvinists do not deserve respect in the Hungarian parliament, and those who called Georgians "rodents" during the Russian-Georgian war will not be honored,

- he said, referring to Navalny's words in 2008, for which he later apologized.

Orban also added: "However, may he rest in peace.

Recall

On February 16, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Viktor Orban
