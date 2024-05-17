Orban calls for prayers for Fico and calls Slovak PM's attacker a left-wing activist

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured in the assassination attempt, "is between life and death." The head of the Hungarian government also called the writer Juraj Cintula, who is accused of attempting to kill Fico, a left-wing activist, although the media emphasize that "left-wing" is a Google translation error of the city of Levice, where the attacker lived. This was reported by UNN with reference to Spravy Pravda and Der Standard.

According to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured in the assassination attempt, is on the verge of death.

We pray for the Prime Minister - Orban said in an interview with Hungarian public radio on Friday, May 17.

As of now, it is known that the 59-year-old Slovak prime minister is still in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Banská Bystrica after a five-hour operation.

Orban also said that Europe has become more dangerous, recalling terrorist attacks.

I remember when former Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was shot dead in Serbia. This part of Europe was considered a dangerous region. At the time, everyone was shocked and scared. Now Europe has reached a point where the level of violence has increased. No one should be surprised - Orban emphasised in connection with the attempted assassination of Fitzo.

At the same time, Orban reiterated that Slovakia under Fico's leadership "moved to the peace camp.

At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister made statements about Juraj Csintula, who is accused of attempting to assassinate the Slovak prime minister. According to Orban, he was "undoubtedly a progressive, leftist and pro-war person.

Left-wing activist attempts to assassinate Slovak prime minister - said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Subsequently, a number of independent Hungarian news portals noted that the epithet "leftist" was attributed to Csíntula in several foreign media outlets due to a translation error.

The confusion arose because the web translator interpreted the reference to the writer Juraj Cintula from the city of Levice as "leftist writer Juraj Cintula.

In the mistranslation we checked, Google Translate translates the word "Levitsky" as "leftist" in Hungarian, English and German - writes the news server 24.hu.

Journalists remind us that Cintula spread anti-Roma statements and supported an extremist paramilitary organization, which does not sound like a left-wing activist.

Slovakia's President-elect Peter Pellegrini said that he was able to speak with wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico. The president said that Fico had miraculously escaped death.