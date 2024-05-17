ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Orban calls for prayers for Fico and calls Slovak PM's attacker a left-wing activist

Orban calls for prayers for Fico and calls Slovak PM's attacker a left-wing activist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17217 views

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo remains serious. The fact that Fitzo is fighting for his life was noted by the head of the government of of Hungary, Viktor Orban. He also referred to the attacker Juraj Cintula as a ‘left-wing activist’, ignoring that this was a translation error.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured in the assassination attempt, "is between life and death." The head of the Hungarian government also called the writer Juraj Cintula, who is accused of attempting to kill Fico, a left-wing activist, although the media emphasize that "left-wing" is a Google translation error of the city of Levice, where the attacker lived. This was reported by UNN with reference to Spravy Pravda and Der Standard.

Details

According to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured in the assassination attempt, is on the verge of death.

We pray for the Prime Minister

- Orban said in an interview with Hungarian public radio on Friday, May 17.

As of now, it is known that the 59-year-old Slovak prime minister is still in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Banská Bystrica after a five-hour operation.

Orban also said that Europe has become more dangerous, recalling terrorist attacks.

I remember when former Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was shot dead in Serbia. This part of Europe was considered a dangerous region. At the time, everyone was shocked and scared. Now Europe has reached a point where the level of violence has increased. No one should be surprised

- Orban emphasised in connection with the attempted assassination of Fitzo.

At the same time, Orban reiterated that Slovakia under Fico's leadership "moved to the peace camp.

Image

At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister made statements about Juraj Csintula, who is accused of attempting to assassinate the Slovak prime minister. According to Orban, he was "undoubtedly a progressive, leftist and pro-war person.

Left-wing activist attempts to assassinate Slovak prime minister

- said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Subsequently, a number of independent Hungarian news portals noted that the epithet "leftist" was attributed to Csíntula in several foreign media outlets due to a translation error.

The confusion arose because the web translator interpreted the reference to the writer Juraj Cintula from the city of Levice as "leftist writer Juraj Cintula.

In the mistranslation we checked, Google Translate translates the word "Levitsky" as "leftist" in Hungarian, English and German

- writes the news server 24.hu.

Journalists remind us that Cintula spread anti-Roma statements and supported an extremist paramilitary organization, which does not sound like a left-wing activist.

Recall

Slovakia's President-elect Peter Pellegrini said that he was able to speak with wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico. The president said that Fico had miraculously escaped death.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

