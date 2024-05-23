Operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled, but remains tense

The operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, it is tense. This was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk military unit, on Suspilne.Studio, UNN reports.

The enemy is sticking to its tactics, shelling border settlements along the entire border strip. They do not concentrate on a specific direction - said Misnyk.

According to him, russian subversive groups remain active.

Weather conditions and seasonality allow us to use them more actively. Our intelligence records these groups. We are underestimating the enemy, they also have specialists working there. And there are hundreds of kilometers along the border, where the forests are large. But we are taking all measures to detect such attempts in a timely manner and repel them - Mysnyk said.

Asked whether there is a concentration of russian troops opposite Sumy region, on the territory of the russian federation, the spokesman said that the Russian army remains dispersed.

These are hundreds of kilometers. They are specifically in a certain settlement or unloading station, such as Suzemka. For example, they hold certain events. They are dispersed. If they try to bring military equipment to the border, we also do not waste time, we immediately destroy it. We also destroy surveillance equipment, electronic warfare equipment, etc - He said.

