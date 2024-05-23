Operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled, but remains tense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled, but remains tense

Operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled, but remains tense

The operational situation on the northern border with russia is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but remains tense, with Russian shelling of border settlements and active subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The operational situation on the northern border with russia is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, it is tense. This was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk military unit, on Suspilne.Studio, UNN reports.

The enemy is sticking to its tactics, shelling border settlements along the entire border strip. They do not concentrate on a specific direction

- said Misnyk.

According to him, russian subversive groups remain active.

Weather conditions and seasonality allow us to use them more actively. Our intelligence records these groups. We are underestimating the enemy, they also have specialists working there. And there are hundreds of kilometers along the border, where the forests are large. But we are taking all measures to detect such attempts in a timely manner and repel them

- Mysnyk said.

Asked whether there is a concentration of russian troops opposite Sumy region, on the territory of the russian federation, the spokesman said that the Russian army remains dispersed.

These are hundreds of kilometers. They are specifically in a certain settlement or unloading station, such as Suzemka. For example, they hold certain events. They are dispersed. If they try to bring military equipment to the border, we also do not waste time, we immediately destroy it. We also destroy surveillance equipment, electronic warfare equipment, etc

- He said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

