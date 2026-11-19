Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again claimed to be "interested" in ending the war, while Ukraine and Europe are allegedly "not interested" in this. He said this at a press conference following trilateral talks, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the United States proposed compromise solutions regarding Ukraine, which Russia agreed to in Anchorage. Now, Putin claims, the issue is whether Kyiv and the European countries are ready to accept these proposals.

Only God knows what will happen next. Ukraine says it will hold on to 10% of the territory of Donetsk for some time. Well, if they hold it for some time and then are unable to, is it worth holding on to these 10% at any cost? - he said.

Putin said that the United States is persistently asking the Russian Federation to agree to the participation of Europeans in negotiations on ending the war. According to him, Russia agreed that Ukraine's security should be integrated into European security, but discussing Europe's security without Europe is strange.

We need to understand what positions Europe will bring to these negotiations. Therefore, we proposed that the Europeans come to Moscow to clarify their position. Then we will decide in what format to continue the dialogue on Ukraine - his statement reads.

As a reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he would consider participating in the December G20 summit in Miami, after discussing this issue with US President Donald Trump during their meeting today.