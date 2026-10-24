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Only a diplomatic resolution of the Donbas issue will bring the end of the war closer, Rubio says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the war cannot be ended by military means. He called on Ukraine and Russia to negotiate and compromise.

Only a diplomatic resolution of the Donbas issue will bring the end of the war closer, Rubio says

Only resolving the Donbas issue can bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine closer. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this, UNN reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu.

Details

According to Rubio, U.S. President Donald Trump has made enormous efforts in trying to find a way to end this "extremely difficult conflict" and act as a mediator between the sides.

The war is being fought over the Donbas. It is a struggle for one of the country's regions. Essentially, it is about 11% of the territory of the state that Russia attacked and cannot seize by military means, while Ukraine does not want to give it up—for reasons of sovereignty and its own long-term security. And they have compelling reasons not to agree to this

- the U.S. secretary of state said.

"Waiting for information from Rubio" — Zelenskyy made a statement regarding Starlink restrictions22.10.26, 22:34 • 3566 views

In his view, the question is whether "a certain compromise is possible, under which both sides will be forced to make concessions in order to end the war."

This war cannot be resolved militarily. It will end only diplomatically. And the question is whether an outcome can be achieved in which both sides gain something, but at the same time make concessions and bring the matter to an end

- Rubio noted.

He added that, no matter how difficult the situation may be, it cannot be resolved unless both sides sit down at the negotiating table and begin talking to each other.

"That is exactly what we are trying to do—not insisting that the mere presence of the sides at the same table will automatically resolve the issue, but we will have no chance of resolving it if we cannot bring them to the negotiating table," Rubio concluded.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200% tariffs on Ukraine and Russia if there is no peace agreement between the countries.

Ukraine is ready for trilateral talks with the United States and Russia as early as tomorrow - Zelenskyy23.10.26, 21:01 • 2208 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine