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Ukraine is ready for trilateral talks with the United States and Russia as early as tomorrow - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Ukraine is ready to hold trilateral talks with the United States and Russia as early as tomorrow. The meeting is planned for the first half of November.

Ukraine is ready for trilateral talks with the United States and Russia as early as tomorrow - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"We agreed to hold a trilateral meeting – Ukraine, America, and Russia – at the team level. We plan to meet in the first half of November. We are ready to meet on any day, even tomorrow. But everything depends on the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, holding the negotiations depends on the readiness of the Russian side. The president noted that the trilateral meeting had been expected as early as October, but it did not take place.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further U.S. involvement and American pressure on Russia to advance the diplomatic process.

"And we need to move from trilateral negotiations at the technical level to a meeting of the leaders, because key issues can be resolved only at that level," the president stressed.

During the conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, they also discussed the results of the meetings in Oslo and St. Petersburg, as well as further steps to advance diplomacy in November.

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