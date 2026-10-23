President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership serves not only the interests of Kyiv and its Western partners, but also those of Russia itself. In his view, Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance would provide more security for Russians than remaining outside it. UNN reports this, citing Zelenskyy’s statement during a conversation with journalists.

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The head of state stressed that Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance should be considered not only from the perspective of Ukrainian security, but also in the broader context of stability in the region.

I believe that, honestly, Russians need this too: our accession to NATO. Because for them, it means more security than Ukraine outside NATO — Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine continues discussing security guarantees

Earlier, Zelenskyy allowed for the possibility of discussing alternative security guarantees if Ukraine is unable to join NATO. At the same time, he emphasized that such guarantees must have legal force equivalent to membership in the Alliance.

Thus, the Ukrainian side is not abandoning its aspiration to join NATO, but is prepared to consider other mechanisms that would provide the country with reliable protection against future aggression.

Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples