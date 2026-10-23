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Ukraine's accession to NATO is needed even by Russia itself; for them, it means greater security than Ukraine being outside the alliance — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's NATO membership would also increase security for Russians. Kyiv is also considering legally equivalent guarantees.

Ukraine's accession to NATO is needed even by Russia itself; for them, it means greater security than Ukraine being outside the alliance — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership serves not only the interests of Kyiv and its Western partners, but also those of Russia itself. In his view, Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance would provide more security for Russians than remaining outside it. UNN reports this, citing Zelenskyy’s statement during a conversation with journalists.

Details

The head of state stressed that Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance should be considered not only from the perspective of Ukrainian security, but also in the broader context of stability in the region.

I believe that, honestly, Russians need this too: our accession to NATO. Because for them, it means more security than Ukraine outside NATO

— Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine continues discussing security guarantees

Earlier, Zelenskyy allowed for the possibility of discussing alternative security guarantees if Ukraine is unable to join NATO. At the same time, he emphasized that such guarantees must have legal force equivalent to membership in the Alliance.

Thus, the Ukrainian side is not abandoning its aspiration to join NATO, but is prepared to consider other mechanisms that would provide the country with reliable protection against future aggression.

Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples23.10.26, 05:38 • 12536 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine