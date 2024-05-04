One of Turkey's largest banks has again made it difficult for Russian citizens to open accounts

One of the largest Turkish banks, DenizBank, has once again complicated the conditions for opening accounts for Russians and has practically stopped approving such applications. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this information is confirmed by two intermediaries who help Russian citizens obtain cards from Turkish banks. Clients with a residence permit and a residence permit in Turkey are also refused.

According to one of the intermediaries, out of ten applications from Russians to open an account, only one is approved. DenizBank makes exceptions only for clients with large deposits of $100,000 or more.

Another intermediary said that since 2024, DenizBank no longer opens accounts for foreigners, including Russians as tourists. Previously, a foreign passport was required to open an account, but now the bank requires a residence permit and a residence permit in Turkey, and makes a decision only after checking the client.

At the same time, a source of the Russian propaganda state news agency in the banking sector in Turkey said that DenizBank did not impose any bans on opening accounts for Russians. However, applications are subject to enhanced scrutiny due to possible violations of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

Turkish banks suspend cooperation with Russian partners after the US decree on sanctions for cooperation with Russia.