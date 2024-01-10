One of the organizers of the pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

A collaborator who participated in the organization of a pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of Luhansk region to russia was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian secret service detained the offender in the spring of 2023 during her trip to Kyiv.

Taking into account her cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced her to 5 and a half years in prison with confiscation of property.

Based on the evidence, the court found her guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaboration) - the SBU said.

The SBU also noted that the woman came to Kyiv in an attempt to apply for social benefits as an internally displaced person from the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

Investigators found out that was a resident of Starobilsk who, after the capture of the city, supported the russian invaders and cooperated with them

For this, the woman and her mother were appointed to the local occupation "election committee".

There, she was a member of the so-called "mobile groups" that compiled lists of potential "voters" and monitored their arrival at the "polls" to create the appearance of an electoral process.

She also falsified the results of the fake plebiscite and certified it with her signature in the illegal "protocols" of the pseudo-referendum. For this, the collaborator received a monetary "reward" from the occupiers in Russian rubles.

