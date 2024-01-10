One of the organizers of the pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97936 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111234 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141104 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138305 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171781 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42920 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31638 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64831 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33299 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52689 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97936 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250900 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261281 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52677 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141101 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106963 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123039 views
One of the organizers of the pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

One of the organizers of the pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21787 views

The woman came to Kyiv in an attempt to apply for social benefits as an internally displaced person from the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

A collaborator who participated in the organization of a pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of Luhansk region to russia was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian secret service detained the offender in the spring of 2023 during her trip to Kyiv.

Taking into account her cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced her to 5 and a half years in prison with confiscation of property.

Based on the evidence, the court found her guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:  part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaboration)

- the SBU said. 

Justifying russia's aggression: ex-servant of the Kyiv Cave Monastery is suspected10.01.24, 16:09 • 23462 views

The SBU also noted that the woman came to Kyiv in an attempt to apply for social benefits as an internally displaced person from the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

Addendum 

Investigators found out that was a resident of Starobilsk who, after the capture of the city, supported the russian invaders and cooperated with them

For this, the woman and her mother were appointed to the local occupation "election committee".

There, she was a member of the so-called "mobile groups" that compiled lists of potential "voters" and monitored their arrival at the "polls" to create the appearance of an electoral process.

Collaborator detained in Kherson who forcibly "passported" beneficiaries during the occupation of the city10.01.24, 15:17 • 21618 views

She also falsified the results of the fake plebiscite and certified it with her signature in the illegal "protocols" of the pseudo-referendum. For this, the collaborator received a monetary "reward" from the occupiers in Russian rubles.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv an ex-official who was an FSB agent, cooperated with a terrorist beekeeper and offered to join the eastern regions of Ukraine to the Rostov region of Russia

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

