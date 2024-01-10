Justifying russia's aggression: ex-servant of the Kyiv Cave Monastery is suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against a former novice of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who is involved in information and subversive activities in favor of Russia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

The agency said that as a cleric of the UOC (MP), the defendant justified Russia's armed aggression and the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine's territory, including Donetsk and Luhansk.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) - the SBU summarized.

The offender faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

In addition, the man publicly spread fake news about Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front and called russia's full-scale aggression an "escalation of the conflict" between russia and Ukraine.

The SBU-initiated examination confirmed the facts of his subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine. During the searches at the suspect's residence, the SBU found a mobile phone with evidence of his criminal actions.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime, including the facts of possible cooperation between the representative of the UOC (MP) and the Russian special services.

Recall

