What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 78964 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109631 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139065 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178193 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106051 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81710 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 33358 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 56004 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39979 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 78921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260337 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39979 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139062 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106477 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122600 views
Justifying russia's aggression: ex-servant of the Kyiv Cave Monastery is suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23462 views

The man publicly spread fake news about Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front and called russia's full-scale aggression an "escalation of the conflict.

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against a former novice of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who is involved in information and subversive activities in favor of Russia. This was reported  by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

The agency said that as a cleric of the UOC (MP), the defendant justified Russia's armed aggression and the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine's territory, including Donetsk and Luhansk.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants)

- the SBU summarized.

The offender faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

In addition, the man publicly spread fake news about Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front and called russia's full-scale aggression an "escalation of the conflict" between russia and Ukraine.

Collaborator detained in Kherson who forcibly "passported" beneficiaries during the occupation of the city

The SBU-initiated examination confirmed the facts of his subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine. During the searches at the suspect's residence, the SBU found a mobile phone with evidence of his criminal actions.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime, including the facts of possible cooperation between the representative of the UOC (MP) and the Russian special services.

Recall

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian GRU in Zaporizhzhia, who was supposed to transfer geolocation data of Ukrainian defense companies to Russia. He now faces life in prison for high treason.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

