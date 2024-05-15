One killed, one wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 4 settlements yesterday, killing 1 civilian, injuring 1, damaging a private house and a warehouse, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Kherson, Antonivka, Mykhailivka and Novooleksandrivka came under enemy fire over the past day.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, including a private house. A warehouse was also damaged. 1 person died and 1 more was injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missiles, one person killed and two wounded in the region