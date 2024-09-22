One boy and two girls - Brovary congratulated babies born on the Сity's day

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, visited two girls and one boy born on City Day in the maternity hospital and presented their parents with gifts. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ihor Sapozhko's Telegram channel.

Details

"For many years in a row, on the City Day, we have been welcoming newborn babies to our maternity hospital. It's nice to see the smiles of happy parents, because it means that the Ukrainian nation has a continuation, that our community and our state have faith and hope for a peaceful and happy future. Grow up healthy and successful under the peaceful sky of Ukraine!" wrote the mayor of Brovary.

According to the maternity hospital, the girls were born weighing 2.7 and 3.4 kilograms, and the boy weighed 3.4 kilograms.

