Charity race, honoring the memory of fallen heroes: how Brovary celebrated the City Day, which Russians tried to spoil (video)

Today, on the third Saturday of September, the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, celebrated its 394th birthday. Of course, in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion, no loud celebrations were planned. A charity run in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a theatrical performance, and a commemoration of the fallen heroes - all these events were joined by UNN journalists.

The celebration of the City Day in Brovary began with a race, which was open to anyone who made a donation to the Ukrainian army.

"Today, this race is in memory of our heavenly soldiers. Today, our race is in support of our prisoners of war. Today is our race in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And today our race is about being Ukrainians, unconquered, patriotic, independent and unbreakable. Glory to Ukraine!" - greeted the participants of the race, Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko.

However, the start had to be postponed a bit due to an air raid, which fortunately did not last long.

This year's race was organized under the motto of full inclusiveness. Children also took part in the event. Older participants conquered the three- and five-kilometer distances. Among them were military personnel who are currently on vacation or undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded. Each participant who reached the finish line received a commemorative award.

This charity event raised over UAH 130 thousand to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

For security reasons, further events were held at the Prometheus City Cultural Center.

Everyone was able to watch a concert program and a play dedicated to the difficulties that Ukraine overcame on its way to independence.

After that, a solemn flower-laying ceremony took place at the graves of the heroes who laid down their lives to defend their homeland.

"We must remember, have every name of our hero engraved in our hearts... We must remember the price of sun, air and our Independence," said Ihor Sapozhko.

We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day