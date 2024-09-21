Charity race, honoring the memory of fallen heroes: how Brovary celebrated the City Day, which Russians tried to spoil (video)

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110257 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143583 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140344 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 82638 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82638 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance
February 28, 07:11 PM • 42225 views

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42225 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90103 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 60071 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60071 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51445 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193728 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193728 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145008 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144678 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140387 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140387 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157074 views
Charity race, honoring the memory of fallen heroes: how Brovary celebrated the City Day, which Russians tried to spoil (video)
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 147755 views

Charity race, honoring the memory of fallen heroes: how Brovary celebrated the City Day, which Russians tried to spoil (video)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 147755 views

Brovary celebrated the City Day with a charity race that raised more than UAH 130,000 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A concert, a play, and a commemoration of the fallen defenders of Ukraine were also held.

Today, on the third Saturday of September, the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, celebrated its 394th birthday. Of course, in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion, no loud celebrations were planned. A charity run in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a theatrical performance, and a commemoration of the fallen heroes - all these events were joined by UNN journalists.

The celebration of the City Day in Brovary began with a race, which was open to anyone who made a donation to the Ukrainian army.

"Today, this race is in memory of our heavenly soldiers. Today, our race is in support of our prisoners of war. Today is our race in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And today our race is about being Ukrainians, unconquered, patriotic, independent and unbreakable. Glory to Ukraine!" - greeted the participants of the race, Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko.

However, the start had to be postponed a bit due to an air raid, which fortunately did not last long.

This year's race was organized under the motto of full inclusiveness. Children also took part in the event. Older participants conquered the three- and five-kilometer distances. Among them were military personnel who are currently on vacation or undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded. Each participant who reached the finish line received a commemorative award.

This charity event raised over UAH 130 thousand to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

For security reasons, further events were held at the Prometheus City Cultural Center.

Everyone was able to watch a concert program and a play dedicated to the difficulties that Ukraine overcame on its way to independence.

After that, a solemn flower-laying ceremony took place at the graves of the heroes who laid down their lives to defend their homeland.

"We must remember, have every name of our hero engraved in our hearts... We must remember the price of sun, air and our Independence," said Ihor Sapozhko.

We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day21.09.24, 08:31 • 18491 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising