We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149635 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141495 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112293 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33446 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33346 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60605 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56986 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 33756 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187956 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182322 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197849 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147383 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142181 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158738 views
Actual
We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day

We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18492 views

Brovary celebrates the City Day. Mayor Igor Sapozhko congratulated the residents, thanking everyone who contributed to the development of the city and brought Ukraine's victory closer.

Today, on the third Saturday of September, Brovary celebrates its City Day. On the occasion of the 394th anniversary of the city's founding, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko congratulated Brovary residents on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The mayor noted that Brovary residents have something to be proud of and something to tell their descendants about.

"This is the day when we remember with gratitude everyone who in the past made efforts to make our city grow, develop and prosper. On this day, we honor those who are doing their best today to make the city proud of each of its residents.

Today, with sadness and pain, we remember everyone who gave their lives in the battles for Ukraine... Eternal glory to the Heroes!

On this September day, I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who is doing everything in their power on the military, humanitarian or labor front to bring our Victory closer," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor wished every family in the city peace, tranquility, goodness, prosperity and victory for Ukraine!

Optional

The first written mention of Brovary dates back to 1630.

According to the most common version, the name of the city comes from the word "brovar" - the name of a brewery in the Ukrainian language of the XV-XIX centuries.

During the liberation struggle of 1648-1654, the Brovary Cossack Hundred was created, with Fedir Vedmid as its first centurion.

According to the most common version, the name of the city comes from the word "brovar" - the name of a brewery in the Ukrainian language of the XV-XIX centuries.

In 1868, a railway station was built in Brovary. In 1897, a library was opened in the town, in 1903 a pharmacy was opened, and in 1904, doctor Isaac Feldman organized medical services for the population.

In 1956, Brovary was granted the status of a city of regional subordination.

The population of Brovary now exceeds 100 thousand people.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising