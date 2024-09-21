We have something to be proud of and something to tell our descendants about - Ihor Sapozhko congratulated the residents of Brovary on the City Day

Today, on the third Saturday of September, Brovary celebrates its City Day. On the occasion of the 394th anniversary of the city's founding, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko congratulated Brovary residents on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The mayor noted that Brovary residents have something to be proud of and something to tell their descendants about.

"This is the day when we remember with gratitude everyone who in the past made efforts to make our city grow, develop and prosper. On this day, we honor those who are doing their best today to make the city proud of each of its residents.

Today, with sadness and pain, we remember everyone who gave their lives in the battles for Ukraine... Eternal glory to the Heroes!

On this September day, I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who is doing everything in their power on the military, humanitarian or labor front to bring our Victory closer," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor wished every family in the city peace, tranquility, goodness, prosperity and victory for Ukraine!

The first written mention of Brovary dates back to 1630.

According to the most common version, the name of the city comes from the word "brovar" - the name of a brewery in the Ukrainian language of the XV-XIX centuries.

During the liberation struggle of 1648-1654, the Brovary Cossack Hundred was created, with Fedir Vedmid as its first centurion.

In 1868, a railway station was built in Brovary. In 1897, a library was opened in the town, in 1903 a pharmacy was opened, and in 1904, doctor Isaac Feldman organized medical services for the population.

In 1956, Brovary was granted the status of a city of regional subordination.

The population of Brovary now exceeds 100 thousand people.