On the verge of divorce: Ben Affleck leaves home in Los Angeles amid rumors of Jennifer Lopez split

According to very persistent rumors, the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is over - the couple is close to divorce. Affleck was recently photographed in Los Angeles leaving his new apartment in the morning, far from his home in Beverly Hills with Lopez .

This was reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek and TMZ.

Details

There are more and more rumors about the crisis in the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Recently, they have been away from each other for work reasons, but there are also other details that indicate that the couple does not live under the same roof.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Affleck was photographed on the morning of May 16 leaving a home in Brentwood, where sources say he is staying for the night. The 51-year-old actor was leaving the house alone, and it was noticed that he had not been to his Beverly Hills home, which he shares with Lopez, 54, the previous night, Newsweek writes.

The report comes after InTouch reported earlier in the week that her and Bennfier's relationship may be over. The report also stated that Affleck had moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills. While it is unclear whether he has left the Beverly Hills residence for good, TMZ confirms that he has been spending time at a home in Brentwood for the past week.

"Ben is no longer living with Jennifer, he has moved to a house in Brentwood by himself," he said, providing evidence of this separate residence. And InTouch confirmed, citing an anonymous source close to the couple, that the divorce papers are already ready: "And this time Ben is not the only one to blame!"

Now he is focused on work and his children. He has already moved somewhere, and soon they will put up for sale the dream house where they spent the last two years. They will never stop loving each other, but she can't control him and he can't change her. It couldn't go on," InTouch summarized succinctly.

