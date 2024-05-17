On the verge of divorce: Ben Affleck leaves home in Los Angeles amid rumors of Jennifer Lopez split

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

On the verge of divorce: Ben Affleck leaves home in Los Angeles amid rumors of Jennifer Lopez split

On the verge of divorce: Ben Affleck leaves home in Los Angeles amid rumors of Jennifer Lopez split

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102745 views

Ben Affleck was photographed leaving a detached home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, fueling rumors of a possible divorce from Jennifer Lopez as they reportedly no longer live together.

According to very persistent rumors, the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is over - the couple is close to divorce.  Affleck was recently photographed in Los Angeles leaving his new apartment in the morning, far from his home in Beverly Hills with Lopez  .

This was reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek and TMZ.

Details

There are more and more rumors about the crisis in the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Recently, they have been away from each other for work reasons, but there are also other details that indicate that the couple does not live under the same roof.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Affleck was photographed on the morning of May 16 leaving a home in Brentwood, where sources say he is staying for the night. The 51-year-old actor was leaving the house alone, and it was noticed that he had not been to his Beverly Hills home, which he shares with Lopez, 54, the previous night, Newsweek writes.

Image

The report comes after InTouch reported earlier in the week that her and Bennfier's relationship may be over. The report also stated that Affleck had moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills. While it is unclear whether he has left the Beverly Hills residence for good, TMZ confirms that he has been spending time at a home in Brentwood for the past week.

"Ben is no longer living with Jennifer, he has moved to a house in Brentwood by himself," he said, providing evidence of this separate residence. And InTouch confirmed, citing an anonymous source close to the couple, that the divorce papers are already ready: "And this time Ben is not the only one to blame!"

Image

Now he is focused on work and his children. He has already moved somewhere, and soon they will put up for sale the dream house where they spent the last two years. They will never stop loving each other, but she can't control him and he can't change her. It couldn't go on," InTouch summarized succinctly.

Recall

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against a student who tracked the flights of her private jet on social media.

Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels tells in court about her meeting with Trump

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
los-angelesLos Angeles

