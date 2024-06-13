On the eve of the election, Trump should be able to speak freely - lawyers of the Republican candidate

Trump's defence team formally appeals to a New York judge to lift the ban on public speaking for the former US president. Restrictions on a detailed response violate Trump's rights, lawyers say. This was reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post.

Trump's defense team is formally asking a New York judge to lift the gag order, as the US presidential candidate's lawyers argue in a 21-page filing released on Wednesday that Trump should be able to speak freely. Among the reasons is the presidential debates, in which Trump's rivals discuss his legal issues during the peak period of his 2024 campaign.

Trump's opponents and adversaries are using these restrictions on detailed responses "as a political sword to attack President Trump in connection with this case, knowing that his ability to produce a detailed response is severely limited." This was stated by Trump's lawyers Todd Blanch and Emile Beauvais in a statement released on Wednesday.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchant issued a limited injunction ahead of Trump's six-week criminal trial, citing serious security concerns.

The New York Supreme Court has found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a landmark case that has unprecedentedly complicated the presumptive Republican nominee's campaign for this year's election. In less than two full days of deliberations, the jury found that Trump intentionally concealed the nature of a $130,000 hush money payment to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in 2016.

Cohen paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf to keep quiet about an alleged sexual relationship that was potentially to be made public weeks before the 2016 election. Prosecutors alleged that Trump labeled his reimbursements to Cohen as "legal fees" to hide the fact that they were to protect his campaign. He failed to disclose the expenses on his disclosure forms.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to four years in prison, but the sentence is not mandatory.

