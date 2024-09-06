On the eve of Ramstein: Umerov discusses situation in Kursk and Donetsk region with Pentagon chief

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201588 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
On the eve of Ramstein: Umerov discusses situation in Kursk and Donetsk region with Pentagon chief

On the eve of Ramstein: Umerov discusses situation in Kursk and Donetsk region with Pentagon chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19419 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Austin before the Ramstein meeting. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including air defense, and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

On Friday, on the eve of the next meeting  in the Ramstein format, he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The officials discussed the needs of the Defense Forces and the situation at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

Details

In the morning, before the next meeting in the Ramstein format, he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the situation at the front. Kursk. Pokrovsk. Current situation, our plans, needs

- Umerov said. 

According to him, the conversation focused on air defense - a critical component of Ukraine's defense, especially in the context of protecting civilians and infrastructure from Russian air terrorist attacks.

US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin06.09.24, 13:52 • 107634 views

They also focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian defense industry has capabilities and potential. We are working together with our closest allies to produce more weapons in Ukraine  

- the Minister is convinced. 

AddendumAddendum

In addition, Umerov thanked the head of the Pentagon for the announced new military aid package of $250 million. He emphasized that the US support in the fight against the Russian occupiers is important for Ukraine . 

Recall

At the Ramstein meeting in Germany, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US had provided Ukraine with more than $200 million to buy UAV production components and electronic warfare systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

