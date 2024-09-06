On the eve of Ramstein: Umerov discusses situation in Kursk and Donetsk region with Pentagon chief

On Friday, on the eve of the next meeting in the Ramstein format, he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The officials discussed the needs of the Defense Forces and the situation at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

In the morning, before the next meeting in the Ramstein format, he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the situation at the front. Kursk. Pokrovsk. Current situation, our plans, needs - Umerov said.

According to him, the conversation focused on air defense - a critical component of Ukraine's defense, especially in the context of protecting civilians and infrastructure from Russian air terrorist attacks.

US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin

They also focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian defense industry has capabilities and potential. We are working together with our closest allies to produce more weapons in Ukraine - the Minister is convinced.

In addition, Umerov thanked the head of the Pentagon for the announced new military aid package of $250 million. He emphasized that the US support in the fight against the Russian occupiers is important for Ukraine .

At the Ramstein meeting in Germany, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US had provided Ukraine with more than $200 million to buy UAV production components and electronic warfare systems.