On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians returned to Ukraine in greater numbers than left the country - Demchenko

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians were returning to Ukraine in greater numbers than they were leaving the country. However, yesterday had a downward trend, with about 75 thousand people crossing the border. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

In all directions where the border is crossed, we have seen an increase in passenger traffic over the past week. From last Saturday to Friday, the passenger traffic actually increased, especially over the weekend, when it reached almost 110 thousand people, but every day there is a preference for entering Ukraine. Most of those crossing the border are Ukrainians. In fact, Ukrainians are returning home in greater numbers than those who left the country. At least 80 thousand more border crossings were recorded for entry into Ukraine than for exit - Demchenko said.

He noted that yesterday had a downward trend.

About 75 thousand people crossed the border, and here we see that the dynamics have changed somewhat, because there is no advantage of entry or exit ," added Demchenko.

Recall

At the beginning of the month, Demchenko said that passenger and vehicle traffic at the border has increased sharply over the past five days due to the Easter holidays, with a clear predominance of Ukrainian citizens entering Ukraine, who account for 80-85% of the total traffic.