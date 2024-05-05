On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians returned to Ukraine in greater numbers than left the country - Demchenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97503 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110355 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252822 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31461 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28045 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34969 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28269 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25197 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225487 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97503 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69581 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114274 views
On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians returned to Ukraine in greater numbers than left the country - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23013 views

On the eve of Easter, more Ukrainians returned to Ukraine than left, with about 80,000 more border crossings recorded for entry into Ukraine than for exit, although passenger traffic tended to decline the day before Easter, when about 75,000 people crossed the border.

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians were returning to Ukraine in greater numbers than they were leaving the country. However, yesterday had a downward trend, with about 75 thousand people crossing the border. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

In all directions where the border is crossed, we have seen an increase in passenger traffic over the past week. From last Saturday to Friday, the passenger traffic actually increased, especially over the weekend, when it reached almost 110 thousand people, but every day there is a preference for entering Ukraine. Most of those crossing the border are Ukrainians. In fact, Ukrainians are returning home in greater numbers than those who left the country. At least 80 thousand more border crossings were recorded for entry into Ukraine than for exit

- Demchenko said.

He noted that yesterday had a downward trend.

About 75 thousand people crossed the border, and here we see that the dynamics have changed somewhat, because there is no advantage of entry or exit

 ," added Demchenko.

Recall

At the beginning of the month, Demchenko said that passenger and vehicle traffic at the border has increased sharply over the past five days due to the Easter holidays, with a clear predominance of Ukrainian citizens entering Ukraine, who account for 80-85% of the total traffic.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising