On the border with Chernihiv region, Russia mines its territory and rebuilds fortifications

On the border with Chernihiv region, the Russian military is mining its territory and rebuilding fortifications. The Russian group "Sever" is stationed there. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Siversk" OTUV Vadym Mysnyk on the air of "Suspilne.Studio", reports UNN.

We are tracking the movements. This is all the Russian group "Sever". This includes Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions. These are the only forces they are gathering and dispersing for hundreds of kilometers. We record how they mine the territories, how they rebuild their fortifications. That is, they are also afraid of some actions on our part, - Mysnyk said.

Details

In general, according to Mr. Mysnyk, there is activity of subversive groups and shelling of border villages on the northern border with Russia.

"The operational situation on the northern border with Russia is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but it is tense. The enemy is sticking to its tactics, such as shelling border villages along the entire border strip. The activity of the subversive reconnaissance group remains, there is nothing new here. Our intelligence records these groups. We are fighting back," said Mysnyk.

Addendum

