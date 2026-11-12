On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1.5 and 3 groups will be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled electricity outages will be implemented tomorrow:

• for industry – capacity restriction schedules;

• for all consumer categories – hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages will likely last from 6 to 12 hours.

Ukrenergo reported that the reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock to return power to Ukrainians' homes as quickly as possible.

Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured