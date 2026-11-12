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On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In a number of regions, hourly outages of 1.5–3 groups will be introduced. The reason is damage to the power system following enemy attacks.

On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1.5 and 3 groups will be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled electricity outages will be implemented tomorrow: 

• for industry  –  capacity restriction schedules;

• for all consumer categories – hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages will likely last from 6 to 12 hours. 

Ukrenergo reported that the reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock to return power to Ukrainians' homes as quickly as possible.

Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured12.11.26, 10:28 • 32405 views

Antonina Tumanova

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