People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko is being deprived of the opportunity to receive extra income, including from donations of Ukrainians who donate to his funds, and the politician himself has every chance of being held accountable. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk wrote about this , commenting on the information that the International Investment Bank, which is associated with Poroshenko, will be deprived of its securities trading license.

The International Investment Bank (IIB), which is associated with the sanctioned Petro Poroshenko, will soon be deprived of its securities trading license. Thus, Poroshenko will be deprived of the opportunity to earn millions, including, as the media reported, on donations from Ukrainians to the Armed Forces. The relevant documents are currently being approved by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission - the expert wrote.

According to him, an important reason why Poroshenko's bank is being deprived of its license, in addition to sanctions, is securities transactions at the expense of private donors - citizens.

“The most cynical are the frauds with the funds of the Poroshenko Foundation for the purchase of Ukrainian government bonds. Instead of directing the money donated by gullible Ukrainians to the Armed Forces, the oligarch, according to the publications, lent it at interest to his own benefit. According to publicly available data, millions of citizens' donations to the Armed Forces were transferred from Poroshenko's foundations to government bonds and then returned with interest. And this interest was paid by the state. That is, you and me. The Chesno movement reported that Poroshenko's party did the same thing with state funding: instead of spending it on activities as provided by law, the YES members bought bonds at 17-18% per annum,” Oleshchuk wrote.

The expert explained what the sanctions will mean for Poroshenko's bank in practice: “1. It will not be allowed to buy securities. 2. It will not be possible to scroll through the donations of Ukrainians, buying government military bonds for them and earning tens of millions in their pockets. 3. 3. It will be impossible to rob the state in this way.

In his opinion, further investigation into the case of government bonds will have negative consequences for the MP.

Judging by the way the events around Poroshenko are developing (imposition of sanctions, continuation of criminal investigations, the situation with the bank), Petro Oleksiyovych has every chance of being held accountable for all the damage he has done to Ukraine over the years - Oleshchuk wrote.

As you know, earlier MP Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial transactions with government securities (government bonds), which the oligarch bought through his bank for donations from Ukrainians. The MP's charitable foundations turned out to be the main instrument of earnings. According to the information, not one, but 3 charitable foundations associated with Poroshenko collect money from the population. According to estimates, investments in securities allowed the politician to receive 32% of his profits in almost two years, which will not be taxed.