Oleshchuk: Due to sanctions, Poroshenko's bank will not be able to handle donations from Ukrainians, which the politician made money on - Oleshchuk

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26358 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 57789 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93310 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147295 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115100 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53806 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80670 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34240 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103788 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 46338 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 57795 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107692 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147296 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138304 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 4446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23020 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131920 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133846 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162407 views
Actual
Oleshchuk: Due to sanctions, Poroshenko's bank will not be able to handle donations from Ukrainians, which the politician made money on - Oleshchuk

Oleshchuk: Due to sanctions, Poroshenko's bank will not be able to handle donations from Ukrainians, which the politician made money on - Oleshchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24059 views

IIB associated with Poroshenko will be deprived of its securities trading license due to fraud with Ukrainian donors.

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko is being deprived of the opportunity to receive extra income, including from donations of Ukrainians who donate to his funds, and the politician himself has every chance of being held accountable. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk wrote about this , commenting on the information that the International Investment Bank, which is associated with Poroshenko, will be deprived of its securities trading license.

The International Investment Bank (IIB), which is associated with the sanctioned Petro Poroshenko, will soon be deprived of its securities trading license. Thus, Poroshenko will be deprived of the opportunity to earn millions, including, as the media reported, on donations from Ukrainians to the Armed Forces. The relevant documents are currently being approved by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission

According to him, an important reason why Poroshenko's bank is being deprived of its license, in addition to sanctions, is securities transactions at the expense of private donors - citizens.

“The most cynical are the frauds with the funds of the Poroshenko Foundation for the purchase of Ukrainian government bonds. Instead of directing the money donated by gullible Ukrainians to the Armed Forces, the oligarch, according to the publications, lent it at interest to his own benefit. According to publicly available data, millions of citizens' donations to the Armed Forces were transferred from Poroshenko's foundations to government bonds and then returned with interest. And this interest was paid by the state. That is, you and me. The Chesno movement reported that Poroshenko's party did the same thing with state funding: instead of spending it on activities as provided by law, the YES members bought bonds at 17-18% per annum,” Oleshchuk wrote.

The expert explained what the sanctions will mean for Poroshenko's bank in practice: “1. It will not be allowed to buy securities. 2. It will not be possible to scroll through the donations of Ukrainians, buying government military bonds for them and earning tens of millions in their pockets. 3. 3. It will be impossible to rob the state in this way.

In his opinion, further investigation into the case of government bonds will have negative consequences for the MP.

Judging by the way the events around Poroshenko are developing (imposition of sanctions, continuation of criminal investigations, the situation with the bank), Petro Oleksiyovych has every chance of being held accountable for all the damage he has done to Ukraine over the years

As you know, earlier MP Petro Poroshenko was exposed for financial transactions with government securities (government bonds), which the oligarch bought through his bank for donations from Ukrainians. The MP's charitable foundations turned out to be the main instrument of earnings. According to the information, not one, but 3 charitable foundations associated with Poroshenko collect money from the population. According to estimates, investments in securities allowed the politician to receive 32% of his profits in almost two years,  which will not be taxed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Oleshchuk: Due to sanctions, Poroshenko's bank will not be able to handle donations from Ukrainians, which the politician made money on - Oleshchuk | УНН