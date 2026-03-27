Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationships

Popular Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter Oleksiy Sukhanov admitted that after his divorce, he experienced various feelings – from sympathy and interest to infatuation. However, true love, according to Sukhanov, has a completely different value and is formed through time, trials, and mutual understanding. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview Oleksiy gave for Masha Efrosinina's YouTube channel.

Details

According to Sukhanov, the main thing in a relationship is the quality of feelings, not the quantity. He explains that deep love differs from infatuation in that it can withstand difficulties and allows partners to compromise with each other without showing egoism.

Sukhanov also noted that he does not seek to publicize his personal life. In his opinion, happiness should remain quiet and inspire, not cause pain to others.

Happiness loves silence - emphasized the presenter.

The journalist is convinced that today he loves truly – with a feeling that does not require demonstration and brings joy not only to him but also to those around him.

I am in love now. Love is a feeling that has been tested and proven by time, trials, a variety of situations, when you do not give in due to your stubbornness and manifestations of egoism, but you are understood. You work through it and understand that the person has given up something - Sukhanov summarized.

"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with Sukhanov