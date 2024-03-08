Oleg Nikolenko resigns as Foreign Ministry spokesman

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17355 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56248 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43057 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190668 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221538 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249358 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155173 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371652 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 56249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211917 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190668 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11461 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20443 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21016 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37081 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44857 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Oleg Nikolenko resigns as Foreign Ministry spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22497 views

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced his resignation after 3.5 years in office, most of which were spent during the difficult period of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oleg Nikolenko resigns as Foreign Ministry spokesman

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, said he was resigning from his post. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nikolenko's statement on Facebook.

Details

This was my last week as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 3.5 years, most of which were spent in the most difficult period in the history of our country

- the post reads. 

Nikolenko thanked Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, his team in the press service, and his colleagues in the department. According to him, together they managed to bring Ukrainian diplomacy communications to a global level.

The spokesman did not say where he was leaving his post, but hinted that he would continue to work in the diplomatic corps.  

The end of one chapter means the beginning of a new one. As we begin our new diplomatic chapter, we will continue to work together as fruitfully as possible for the benefit of our country's interests

- Nikolenko said. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief  of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Facebook
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90