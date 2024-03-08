Oleg Nikolenko resigns as Foreign Ministry spokesman

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, said he was resigning from his post. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nikolenko's statement on Facebook.

Details

This was my last week as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 3.5 years, most of which were spent in the most difficult period in the history of our country - the post reads.

Nikolenko thanked Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, his team in the press service, and his colleagues in the department. According to him, together they managed to bring Ukrainian diplomacy communications to a global level.

The spokesman did not say where he was leaving his post, but hinted that he would continue to work in the diplomatic corps.

The end of one chapter means the beginning of a new one. As we begin our new diplomatic chapter, we will continue to work together as fruitfully as possible for the benefit of our country's interests - Nikolenko said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.