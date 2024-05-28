Oil rises in price amid expectations of US fuel demand ahead of OPEC+ meeting

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Oil rises in price amid expectations of US fuel demand ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil rises in price amid expectations of US fuel demand ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Tuesday, supported by expectations of strong demand for fuel in the US during the summer car season and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on June 2, which is expected to extend production cuts.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Tuesday, continuing to rise compared to the previous session, driven by expectations of high demand for fuel in the US in the summer ahead of OPEC+'s decision on production at a meeting to be held on June 2, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

July futures for Brent crude rose 21 cents to $83.31 per barrel by 03:29 GMT (06:29 Kyiv time). More active August futures rose 21 cents to $83.09.

July futures for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were trading at $78.90 per barrel, up $1.18, or 1.52%, from the close on Friday.

Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Monday amid subdued trading due to public holidays in the UK and the US after a "gloomy" week, which was driven by the forecast of interest rates in the US in the context of steady inflation.

Expectations of high demand for fuel with the start of the summer travel and vacation season in the US have supported prices, some analysts say.

Despite the general belief that higher interest rates for a longer period of time could lead to weak oil demand growth, "real-time mobility data indicate that oil demand growth is still generally healthy," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the upcoming OPEC+ online meeting on June 2, where traders and analysts expect production cuts to remain in place and drive prices higher.

"We expect oil prices to rise in the coming days due to the expected extension of voluntary production cuts by oil producers and the growing prospects for easing US monetary policy," said Satoru Yoshida, commodities analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Yoshida added that the start of the car season in the US will also support prices.

Earlier, three sources from the OPEC+ countries said that the voluntary production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day could be extended in the second half of the year.

A slight decline in the US dollar also supported the markets.

"Crude oil prices, having maintained the positive momentum of the past two sessions, seem to have stabilized on Tuesday morning as the pullback in the US dollar also contributes to the optimistic outlook," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

An oil tanker of the Russian “shadow fleet” has an engine failure in the Turkish Strait23.05.24, 15:38 • 40124 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
reutersReuters
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

