Official to be tried in Kyiv for embezzlement of budget for repair of shelters

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97450 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111187 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141046 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138263 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176599 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171770 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283341 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178228 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167227 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42576 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31357 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64497 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 32970 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52304 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261251 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52304 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141043 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106944 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106933 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123023 views
Official to be tried in Kyiv for embezzlement of budget for repair of shelters

Official to be tried in Kyiv for embezzlement of budget for repair of shelters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22078 views

Law enforcement officers, with the involvement of a construction expert and an economist, recorded the facts of failure to complete the work in full, poor quality work, and the use of low-quality flammable materials.

The head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshyno District State Administration will be tried for embezzlement of budget funds for the repair of shelters. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details 

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that in 2022, the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshynskyi District State Administration and a private company concluded an agreement on the overhaul of the simplest shelter and civil defense facilities in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Subsequently, the head of the department signed the construction work certificates, knowing that the contractor had significantly overstated the price. According to the investigation, the amount of damage is UAH 684,565.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against the head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshyno District State Administration on the fact that the official issued knowingly false official documents and embezzled large amounts of budget funds during the overhaul of the shelter in Kyiv (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the agency summarized.

SBU detains "businessmen" who wanted to steal over UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget10.01.24, 14:30 • 47763 views

The sanction of the article provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Addendum

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers, with the involvement of a construction expert and an economist, recorded the facts of failure to complete the work in full, poor quality work, the use of low-quality flammable and fire hazardous materials, as well as a significant overestimation of their cost.

Recall

In the capital, law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against a Kyiv City State Administration officialwho embezzled about two million hryvnias.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

