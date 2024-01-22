Official to be tried in Kyiv for embezzlement of budget for repair of shelters

The head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshyno District State Administration will be tried for embezzlement of budget funds for the repair of shelters. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that in 2022, the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshynskyi District State Administration and a private company concluded an agreement on the overhaul of the simplest shelter and civil defense facilities in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Subsequently, the head of the department signed the construction work certificates, knowing that the contractor had significantly overstated the price. According to the investigation, the amount of damage is UAH 684,565.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against the head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of the Sviatoshyno District State Administration on the fact that the official issued knowingly false official documents and embezzled large amounts of budget funds during the overhaul of the shelter in Kyiv (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the agency summarized.

The sanction of the article provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Addendum

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers, with the involvement of a construction expert and an economist, recorded the facts of failure to complete the work in full, poor quality work, the use of low-quality flammable and fire hazardous materials, as well as a significant overestimation of their cost.

Recall

In the capital, law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against a Kyiv City State Administration officialwho embezzled about two million hryvnias.